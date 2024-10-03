Zurich names Lidster to lead on SME and trading as Edwards exits

Zurich has appointed Nikki Lidster head of SME and trading as Will Edwards leaves to pursue an opportunity outside the insurer.

Lidster, pictured, has been with the business for nearly 20 years. She took up the post earlier this year having previously held jobs including four years as SME operations manager.

The news came as Zurich flagged that blending mid-market and SME to create a seamless experience for brokers “is a key priority for us moving forwards”.

She is highly respected in the market and the perfect choice to drive this business to the next level in the coming years.

Edwards took over as Zurich’s head of SME in