Holmes promises to ramp up focus on smaller brokers and across mid-market

Allianz has been growing in SME business and will push ahead further with smaller brokers this year alongside targeting growth in mid-market, according to UK CEO Colm Holmes.

“We want to broaden our distribution footprint into the small, local broker segment,” Holmes told Insurance Age, as Allianz Holdings revealed topping £4bn of premium for the first time, including 6.4% growth in commercial lines to £1.42bn.

Holmes, pictured, noted this included SME growth after a number of years of remediation having tended to be more of a delegated authority than direct underwriting book with brokers.

“We have been very heavily investing and focusing on our broker partners and the