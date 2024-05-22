Biba 2024: Zurich seeks to take SME service learnings into mid-market space

Zurich’s Harriet Conway, head of retail customer proposition, and Morgan Lyons head of mid-market told Insurance Age the insurer is targeting its teams “heavily” in terms of response times to brokers.

At the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference 2024, Lyons, pictured, said Zurich has internal KPIs to respond to brokers when they get an enquiry, with 24 hours the ambition.

Lyons said: “We’re doing that 92-93% of the time within [that].”

Zurich is then aiming for anything under £40,000 in premium, customers will have a contract and quote within three days. At the moment the business is doing that 50-60% of the time, according to Lyons.

“We have a target to do that 70% of the time.”

Lyon