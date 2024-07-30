Insurance Age

Axa boss Foley eyes midmarket space

Tara Foley, Axa UK and Ireland
Tara Foley, CEO of Axa UK and Ireland, told Insurance Age the insurer was looking to enter the “white space” between Axa and Axa XL.

Foley, pictured, explained the pair had been talking for a while because there was “definitely an opportunity in the midmarket space”.  A 60-person team has been set up with people from both organisations.

RelatedHolmes promises to ramp up focus on smaller brokers and across mid-market 

She said: “We go to about £250m, XL goes down to about £2bn, so there is a huge area of white space there and only where it makes sense. We’ve been investigating how we might bring something to the market that

