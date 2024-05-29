Beaven promoted to group MD at Academy, Mountifield joins as COO

Academy Insurance has promoted Richard Beaven to the newly created role of group managing director, with Nick Mountifield joining from PIB as group chief operating officer to succeed him.

Both report to group CEO Gilles Normand.

Beaven, pictured, joined the broker in July 2023 when private equity firm Blixt Group invested in the business.

This March, Academy struck the deal to buy Premierline from Allianz, its first purchase under Blixt’s ownership.

Commercial growth

Normand said Beaven will focus on driving the commercial growth of the integrated businesses.

