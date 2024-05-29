Insurance Age

Beaven promoted to group MD at Academy, Mountifield joins as COO

Richard Beaven
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Academy Insurance has promoted Richard Beaven to the newly created role of group managing director, with Nick Mountifield joining from PIB as group chief operating officer to succeed him.

Both report to group CEO Gilles Normand.

Beaven, pictured, joined the broker in July 2023 when private equity firm Blixt Group invested in the business.

This March, Academy struck the deal to buy Premierline from Allianz, its first purchase under Blixt’s ownership.

Commercial growth

Normand said Beaven will focus on driving the commercial growth of the integrated businesses.

RelatedEx-Swinton duo Normand and Beaven join Academy as it receives Blixt PE injection Academy strikes deal to buy Premierline

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

NSM to buy AllClear owner

NSM Insurance has signed up to buy InsurEvo Group, including AllClear Insurance, InsureandGo and JustCover, from Synova.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: