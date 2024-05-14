Insurance Age

Twelve-month indemnity periods for BI are rarely fit for purpose in hospitality

Rebecca Webster McLarens
    • Rebecca Webster, broker development lead at McLarens

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

To mitigate issues of underinsurance and ensure coverage adequacy in the hospitality sector, extended indemnity periods should be introduced. Rebecca Webster, broker development lead at McLarens, suggests a minimum of two or three years to cover the timeframe often required for a full recovery,

Hospitality brokers are increasingly focused on ensuring their clients’ business interruption coverage is fit for purpose. One area around which consensus is building is indemnity periods. 

Although the perils that hospitality businesses face remain fairly constant, the time it takes to reinstate and return an impacted business to its pre-loss trading position is often under-estimated.

As a result, there has been a growing focus on BI indemnity periods. The basic indemnity period for BI tends to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

Brokers upbeat on 2024 growth – Aviva

Brokers are more optimistic about growth in the coming year than they have been since before 2020, according to Aviva, with 83% expecting their business to grow compared to 76% last year.

Brokers, are you sure you don’t have a D&I problem?

Why is Link – the LGBTQ+ insurance network – at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference next week? Because it wants to support brokers on diversity and inclusion, according to co-chair Maxim Cook and committee member Erik Johnson.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: