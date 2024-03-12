Commercial Express launches courier package product

Commercial Express has launched a courier package product, designed for brokers whose clients are couriers or delivery drivers using vans or cars in the UK.

The offering from the managing general agent combines liability protection with goods in transit cover.

The goods in transit cover limits range from £5,000 to £75,000.

Solution

Duncan Pritchard, managing director of Commercial Express, said: “With this innovative solution, we aim to provide cover that combines liability protection with goods in transit cover, streamlining the insurance process for both brokers and clients.

We enjoy an excellent working relation with Commercial Express team, and