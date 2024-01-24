Amazon to shut Insurance Store after just over a year

Amazon is closing its UK Insurance Store, which was launched with great fanfare in October 2022.

The news was revealed yesterday by sister-title Insurance Post.

Post cited Vassil Gedov, head of the Amazon Insurance Store, saying: “Over the last year, we have been evaluating various businesses and programs, and as a part of that we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue the Amazon Insurance Store.

“Customers who have purchased policies will not see any changes to their coverage, claims in process at this time, or future