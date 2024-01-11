Biba launches three claims guides for members

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled three claims guides for members to use, to help customers better navigate the claims process for home, motor and travel insurance.

The rollout has been timed to coincide with Biba’s 2024 manifesto – Managing risk for growth and economic security – and the launch of a programme to attract new talent to the industry.

According to the trade body, the guides will help conversations between brokers and their customers when managing a claim. It said they would also be a useful aide memoir for brokers’ clients to smooth the claims journey.

Biba said the guides were written by member experts from its cross-sector claims working group