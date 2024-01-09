Ardonagh kicks off 2024 with HNW deal

Ardonagh Advisory has bought private clients specialist distribution business Hoxton Risk Services in its first deal of the year, Insurance Age can reveal.

High-net-worth underwriting expert Justin Gott founded the firm in 2020 using Hiscox capacity to trade exclusively with brokers.

Its offering includes cover for cars, houses, travel and investment properties.

The deal bolsters Ardonagh’s presence in the mid and high-net-worth market and is the latest investment in the consolidator’s private clients proposition.

Ardonagh added HNW broker Stanhope Cooper to the roster last year in a purchase that completed in September.

RelatedPrivate client MGA