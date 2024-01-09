Insurance Age

Ardonagh kicks off 2024 with HNW deal

classic car hnw
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ardonagh Advisory has bought private clients specialist distribution business Hoxton Risk Services in its first deal of the year, Insurance Age can reveal.

High-net-worth underwriting expert Justin Gott founded the firm in 2020 using Hiscox capacity to trade exclusively with brokers.

Its offering includes cover for cars, houses, travel and investment properties.

The deal bolsters Ardonagh’s presence in the mid and high-net-worth market and is the latest investment in the consolidator’s private clients proposition.

Ardonagh added HNW broker Stanhope Cooper to the roster last year in a purchase that completed in September.

RelatedPrivate client MGA

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: