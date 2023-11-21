Insurance Age

TH March grows again, but profits edge down

diamonds-hnw
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Specialist jewellery broker TH March grew turnover by 4.7% to £9.68m in the year to 31 March 2023, building on a 9.6% rise the year before.

Gross written premium was 7.1% ahead of 2022 at £37.7m.

The Top 100 UK Broker, which has six offices around the country, serves businesses and individuals with the insurance of jewellery and high value items long being a speciality.

Retail, wholesale and manufacturing jewellers make up a significant part of the firm’s client base, and it also works with general commercial clients.

Focus

According to a filing at Companies House, the personal lines market grew steadily, while the overall

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

FCA warns of Axa clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be Axa Insurance UK and Axa Investment Managers UK.

Dickson & Co buys Kerr Group

Dickson & Co has added Kerr Group to the business – its latest deal in a series of acquisitions and expansions as part of its £7m investment.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: