TH March grows again, but profits edge down

Specialist jewellery broker TH March grew turnover by 4.7% to £9.68m in the year to 31 March 2023, building on a 9.6% rise the year before.

Gross written premium was 7.1% ahead of 2022 at £37.7m.

The Top 100 UK Broker, which has six offices around the country, serves businesses and individuals with the insurance of jewellery and high value items long being a speciality.

Retail, wholesale and manufacturing jewellers make up a significant part of the firm’s client base, and it also works with general commercial clients.

Focus

According to a filing at Companies House, the personal lines market grew steadily, while the overall