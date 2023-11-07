MGA OneBefore launches targeting individuals and SMEs

Managing general agent OneBefore has launched in the UK with the support of Mission Underwriters and capacity from Accelerant Insurance Europe.

The MGA is targeting accident, absence, health and travel insurance for individuals, groups and small businesses.

Headquartered in London, it was founded by Vered Lobel who was formerly head of UK underwriting, personal accident and travel at AIG UK.

According to OneBefore, its “mission is to collaborate with like-minded brokers to create value adding insurance that really addresses the concerns of consumers today”.

The MGA has committed to delivering for brokers through its team of