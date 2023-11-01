Former Axa and Groupama leader Laurent Matras joins Tesco Bank as CUO

Laurent Matras has returned to the UK market as chief underwriting officer at Tesco Bank.

Matras (pictured), who was managing director at Groupama Insurances between 2008 and 2013, switched to Axa UK in 2014 as managing director for the provider’s personal lines intermediary division.

Related Ex-Groupama chief returns to Axa as personal intermediary MD Laurent Matras confirmed as executive managing director of Axa Retail

In 2019, he stepped up to executive MD of Axa Retail. After holding the post for nearly two years, Matras left the UK, moving within the Axa group to be