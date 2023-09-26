HSB broker research pinpoints computer cover gap

A poll of insurance brokers by HSB has suggested that two-thirds of businesses are not considering computer insurance risks arising from evolving working practices.

According to the research, 67% of UK national, super-regional and provincial brokers believe commercial clients have given little thought to computer insurance in relation to hybrid working, with only 29% adequately contemplating the associated risks.

The survey of 250 brokers found among the middle tier, super-regional brokers, over three-quarters of clients had given ‘not very much’ or ‘no’ consideration to computer risks.

In contrast, national brokers stated that 40% of customers had given