Ex-Covéa UK CEO Adrian Furness joins Activate Group

Former Covéa boss Adrian Furness has joined accident management group Activate as managing director of its motor repair network business, taking up the post on 2 October.

Furness, pictured, left Covéa in June, having been with the insurer since 1995 and UK CEO since July 2021. He was succeeded by Georges de Macedo.

During his time at the provider, Furness’s roles also included chief operating officer and claims director.

Activate Group and its subsidiaries provide end-to-end accident management solutions to insurers, fleet providers, TPAs and brokers, servicing hundreds of thousands of claims a year.

Focus

Hannah Wilcox, CEO of Activate Group said: “Adrian’s