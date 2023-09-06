Cowbell launches SME focused cyber insurance in UK

US cyber expert Cowbell has rolled out its standalone cyber insurance offering to the UK, Cowbell Prime One, aimed at SMEs and mid-market businesses.

The insurer officially launched in the UK market in April with plans to sell its products exclusively through brokers.

It appointed former cyber team lead at CFC, Simon Hughes, as general manager for the UK to spearhead operations.

The provider is backed by A+ rated reinsurers and has “tens of thousands” of policyholders in the US.

According to the firm, its data-driven technology offers underwriting at speed, allowing brokers to customise robust cyber policies for unique risk exposures