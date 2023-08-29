Aqueous launches solicitors’ excess layers product

Managing general agent Aqueous Underwriting has secured A+ rated capacity for solicitors on an excess layer basis only, a move it said responded to broker demand in an “underserviced” market.

The product has limits of up to £5m and the ability to write layers attaching from £2m for partnerships and £3m for limited liability partnerships.

Solicitors’ excess layers will be available for two or more UK partner firms who have fee income up to £5m.

The product also includes total conveyancing of up to 50% with a maximum of 25% from commercial conveyancing.

According to the MGA, the A+ rated capacity will provide brokers with stability and security, while the product will enable them to