Insurance Age

Profits drop at Allianz Holdings in first half 2023 as GWP tops £2bn

arrows
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Operating profit fell 5.5% at Allianz Holdings in the first six months of the year to £112.8m, as the combined operating ratio deteriorated to 96.6% from 96.0% in the same period of 2022.

According to the insurer, the fall in profit was “predominately driven by inflation”.

It detailed that all parts of the business continued to be hit by inflationary pressures. Both the personal and commercial motor markets, along with home insurance, bore the brunt of the impact due to labour shortages, rising repair costs and supply chain pressures, Allianz listed.

The provider said the issue was ongoing, and that while it had strengthened rates during the first half of the year, there will

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Seventeen snaffles AR Mint

Seventeen Group has bought up Mint Insurance Brokers, which has been an appointed representative of its broking subsidiary James Hallam since 2020, and unveiled two further purchases.

Interview: Jacqui Kelly, Zurich

Jacqui Kelly was the architect behind Zurich’s new Club Blue proposition that offers a wide range of broker support. Appointed interim sales and distribution director last month, she tells Insurance Age how Zurich’s ‘winning culture’ will sway brokers.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: