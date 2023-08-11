People Moves: 7 – 11 August 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Hiscox, Lonmar, RSA, Howden, Polaris, ICSR, CNA Hardy, Chubb and Markel

Hiscox appoints Todd Isaac as group chief investment and treasury officer

Hiscox has appointed Todd Isaac as its new chief investment and treasury officer leading a team of 10.

Isaac will be based in London and report to Paul Cooper, group chief financial officer.

He brings over 30 years of investment and treasury experience to Hiscox, joining from Monument Re, where he was deputy chief investment officer for