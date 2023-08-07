Swindle targets doubling Ardonagh UK commercial MGA in three years

Ardonagh’s UK Commercial MGA CEO Jaime Swindle is targeting doubling the size of the business in the next three years taking it into the region of £500m gross written premium.

“We want to triple the Ebitda within that timeframe,” Swindle (pictured) told Insurance Age.

According to Swindle, it is currently seeing “really good, sustainable” growth.

“We have double digit growth organically at the moment on a like-for-like basis,” she said.

Inorganic

And she revealed that the business wants half its growth to be inorganic.

We have brokers that know us for one thing – it might be agriculture, marine or construction – but have found it more challenging to access the