Insurance Age

Swindle targets doubling Ardonagh UK commercial MGA in three years

Jaime Swindle, Ardonagh’s UK Commercial MGA CEO.
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ardonagh’s UK Commercial MGA CEO Jaime Swindle is targeting doubling the size of the business in the next three years taking it into the region of £500m gross written premium.

“We want to triple the Ebitda within that timeframe,” Swindle (pictured) told Insurance Age.

According to Swindle, it is currently seeing “really good, sustainable” growth.

“We have double digit growth organically at the moment on a like-for-like basis,” she said.

Inorganic

And she revealed that the business wants half its growth to be inorganic.

We have brokers that know us for one thing – it might be agriculture, marine or construction – but have found it more challenging to access the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

RSA slips to half-year loss

RSA Insurance Group has reported a £9m post-tax loss for the first half of 2023, slipping into the red after a profit of £192m in the same period last year.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: