UK commercial hardening drops to 1%
Insurance pricing in the UK commercial market rose by only 1% in the second quarter of 2023, according to Marsh, its lowest rate since Q4 2018.
The index peaked at 44% price hardening in Q4 2020.
The latest result follows on from a 3% uptick in the first three months of the year and came as rises moderated almost across the board.
Cyber was the only line to accelerate, albeit marginally, from 10% at the start of the year to 11% in the second quarter.
The stability is in contrast to the first quarter of last year when cyber pricing soared 102%.
Marsh acknowledged that since the second half of 2022, increased competition in the UK and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
HDI recruits new director of underwriting and cyber lead from Chubb
HDI Global has made several senior appointments in its UK & Ireland branch, including a new director of underwriting, Antonia Osborne.
Abacai CEO Mark Wilson resigns as director as DLG/M&A speculation ramps up
A trio of co-founders at private equity-backed insurtech Abacai Technologies, including former Aviva Group CEO Mark Wilson, have resigned as directors, Insurance Age can reveal.
Lockton names Shelley Wright head of UK commercial wholesale ahead of David Lee retiring
Lockton has appointed Shelley Wright as head of UK commercial wholesale joining from Swiss Re to succeed David Lee who will be retiring in the next 12 months.
Biba adds Sparkes and Chapman to board
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled a pair of appointments to its main board and broadened access to it.
Clear unveils 10% organic growth for 2022 and £51m broker buy costs
Clear Group grew revenue by 26% to £56.7m in 2022 driven by 10% organic growth and five acquisitions.
'A major breakthrough' - ChatGPT bots to revolutionise broker customer service
Ignite Insurance Systems has launched a super-advanced artificial intelligence bot to answer insurance customer queries. Technology enthusiasts believe this is the start of an AI-powered chatbot revolution in dealing with customer interactions. But this powerful new force has its risks.
Gallagher's organic growth hits 11%
Gallagher has posted 11% organic growth for the second quarter of 2023 in its UK & Ireland retail division.
Clear Group adds third MGA with Profile Risk Solutions buy
Clear Group has bought specialist commercial lines managing general agent Profile Risk Solutions, trading as Profile Underwriting, adding its third MGA in a month, Insurance Age can reveal.