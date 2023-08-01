Insurance Age

UK commercial hardening drops to 1%

Insurance pricing in the UK commercial market rose by only 1% in the second quarter of 2023, according to Marsh, its lowest rate since Q4 2018.

The index peaked at 44% price hardening in Q4 2020.

The latest result follows on from a 3% uptick in the first three months of the year and came as rises moderated almost across the board.

Cyber was the only line to accelerate, albeit marginally, from 10% at the start of the year to 11% in the second quarter.

The stability is in contrast to the first quarter of last year when cyber pricing soared 102%.

Marsh acknowledged that since the second half of 2022, increased competition in the UK and

