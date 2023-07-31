Lockton names Shelley Wright head of UK commercial wholesale ahead of David Lee retiring

Lockton has appointed Shelley Wright as head of UK commercial wholesale joining from Swiss Re to succeed David Lee, who will be retiring in the next 12 months.

Lee, who has worked in the insurance industry for 49 years, joined Lockton in 2012 from Lucas Fettes where he had been managing director and head of its Lloyd’s and London Market division.

Under his leadership Lockton’s wholesale offering has expanded, with the broker claiming over the last three years alone the unit has grown its revenue by an average of 35% year-on-year.

The firm explained that ahead of Lee’s retirement, he will transfer his areas of responsibilities to Wright who will be