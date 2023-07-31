Insurance Age

Lockton names Shelley Wright head of UK commercial wholesale ahead of David Lee retiring

new-job-1
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Lockton has appointed Shelley Wright as head of UK commercial wholesale joining from Swiss Re to succeed David Lee, who will be retiring in the next 12 months.

Lee, who has worked in the insurance industry for 49 years, joined Lockton in 2012 from Lucas Fettes where he had been managing director and head of its Lloyd’s and London Market division.

Under his leadership Lockton’s wholesale offering has expanded, with the broker claiming over the last three years alone the unit has grown its revenue by an average of 35% year-on-year.

The firm explained that ahead of Lee’s retirement, he will transfer his areas of responsibilities to Wright who will be

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: