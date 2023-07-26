Motor specialist Lucida posts second year of double-digit growth

Motor specialist Lucida Broking Holdings grew turnover in continuing operations by 28% in 2022 to £47m, according to a filing at Companies House.

The holding company rebranded from Right Choice – trading brand Right Choice Insurance Brokers was kept – in 2021 when it also grew turnover by 28%.

That same year, it snapped up SME specialist Moorhouse, motorcycle experts Bennetts and bought motor brands including Autosaint, Ladybird and First Van from Fresh Insurance Services Group.

The group entered 2022 in a restructured form with specialist subsidiaries.

Car and motor

RCIB now features car and motor breakdown policies. In 2022, car