Turnover and profits soar at Avantia in 2022

Home insurance specialist Avantia achieved double-digit growth in turnover and profits in 2022. The firm, which includes non-standard home insurance online brand Homeprotect, boosted turnover by 18.2% to £31.41m. In a filing at Companies House, the business detailed that it had enhanced pricing, underwriting and data analytics capabilities during the year. This growth was driven by strong progress in renewal and premium finance revenues. Statement from Avantia “This growth was driven by strong progress in renewal and premium finance revenues,” it stated. Post-tax profits also

