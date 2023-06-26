CDL grew turnover in 2022, but profit slipped as R&D boosted

CDL has reported a 3.56% rise in turnover to £55.68m for the year ended 30 September 2022.

Since 2001, the software specialist has only ever twice reported declining turnover: in 2019 and 2020. The latest increase, from £53.76m in 2021, came as post-tax profit dropped from £11.19m to £10.64m.

However, in the past financial year the technology experts boosted research and development spend by more than the size of the fall in profits. It was up year-on-year from £10.48m to £11.29m.

Pivotal year

The headcount at the firm ticked down by 25 people to 565 staff in 2022, as operating