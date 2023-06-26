Insurance Age

CDL grew turnover in 2022, but profit slipped as R&D boosted

Money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

CDL has reported a 3.56% rise in turnover to £55.68m for the year ended 30 September 2022.

Since 2001, the software specialist has only ever twice reported declining turnover: in 2019 and 2020. The latest increase, from £53.76m in 2021, came as post-tax profit dropped from £11.19m to £10.64m.

However, in the past financial year the technology experts boosted research and development spend by more than the size of the fall in profits. It was up year-on-year from £10.48m to £11.29m.

Pivotal year

The headcount at the firm ticked down by 25 people to 565 staff in 2022, as operating

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: