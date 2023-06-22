Partners& grows in Scotland with Hart Insurance Brokers acquisition
Partners& has extended its geographical presence through the central belt of Scotland, adding Hart Insurance Brokers.
Based in Helensburgh and led by Alistair Hart, the team of eight advisers works across commercial, personal and travel insurance.
Hart Insurance Brokers was established in 1965 by Eddie Hart in an office above Argyll Arcade in Glasgow. Having moved over the years as the business grew, it took up its current location in 2015.
The broker joined Willis Towers Watson Networks, now known as WTW Networks, in 2007.
Partners& entered the Scottish market a year ago, buying £20m gross written premium
