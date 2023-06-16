GRP owner Brown & Brown adds ex-Hiscox boss Bronek Masojada as board director

US broking giant Brown & Brown has appointed former Hiscox CEO Bronek Masojada as a non-employee director on its board.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday, the firm detailed that Masojada’s initial term as a director will expire at its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders.

He has also been appointed to the board’s audit committee and compensation committee.

Masojada, pictured, spent nearly 30 years at Hiscox. He joined the insurer in 1993 as group managing director, and was appointed CEO in 2000. He retired as group CEO at the end of 2021, succeeded by Aki Hussain.

The ex