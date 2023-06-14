Insurance Age

A-Plan posts double digit revenue and profit growth for 2022

shutterstock-64536343
Personal lines specialist high street broker A-Plan grew turnover by 22% and pre-tax profit by 20% in the year to 30 September 2022.

Turnover reached £144.6m, while profit came in at £37.5m. The company’s preferred measure: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), was also up rising 21% to £43.9m.

A-Plan’s preferred measure: Ebitda was also up, rising 21% to £43.9m

In a filing at Companies House A-Plan Holdings, which is now owned by Howden after the takeover completed on 31 March 2021, detailed that the growth had been underpinned by marketing investment, branch openings and

