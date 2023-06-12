The benefits and potential pitfalls of broker clubs

As Zurich becomes the latest major insurer to introduce a club for brokers, Ida Axling investigates the evolution of these offerings, and whether they remain as attractive to intermediaries as they were in the past.

Industry experts have agreed that broker clubs are largely beneficial for the market, and they can offer vital support for independent brokers. However, brokers have also highlighted that these clubs should not be an excuse for insurers to become complacent when it comes to focusing on service.

Zurich officially launched its Zurich Club Blue in early May. Georgina Davis, head of sales and distribution at Zurich, told Insurance Age that it had been developed to help brokers overcome challenges