Aviva boss David Martin on empowering branches for brokers and delivering growth

Aviva delivered 200 authority and licence changes for underwriters dealing with brokers in just the first quarter of 2023, as it pushed ahead on empowering branches, managing director of UKGI distribution & SME David Martin has told Insurance Age.

The provider was building on 400 empowerments in 2022, Martin noted.

“We have more authority at the front of our business within the branch network,” he stressed.

Whereas everyone else is talking about opening branches, we are talking about expanding in the authority to branches. David Martin

‘It is a sign that we are empowering the local regions to make decisions