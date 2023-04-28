Insurance Age

AIG’s HNW MGA tie-up with Stone Point set to start trading in Q3

hnw
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

AIG has finalised its agreement with private equity firm Stone Point Capital to create managing general agent Private Client Select Insurance Services with an expected start date for trading of the third quarter 2023, the insurer has confirmed.

The MGA, first revealed in February, will target the high-net worth and ultra HNW markets.

AIG’s Private Client Group business will move to the platform and be rebranded.

PCG personnel, including the leadership team, led by PCG’s CEO Kathleen Zortman, will also transfer to the MGA once it is formed.

Markets

When the MGA was first unveiled, AIG did not rule out targeting UK and European business, but did not give further details on exactly what markets the MGA would serve.

Related Aviva

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: