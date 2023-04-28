AIG’s HNW MGA tie-up with Stone Point set to start trading in Q3

AIG has finalised its agreement with private equity firm Stone Point Capital to create managing general agent Private Client Select Insurance Services with an expected start date for trading of the third quarter 2023, the insurer has confirmed.

The MGA, first revealed in February, will target the high-net worth and ultra HNW markets.

AIG’s Private Client Group business will move to the platform and be rebranded.

PCG personnel, including the leadership team, led by PCG’s CEO Kathleen Zortman, will also transfer to the MGA once it is formed.

Markets

When the MGA was first unveiled, AIG did not rule out targeting UK and European business, but did not give further details on exactly what markets the MGA would serve.

Related Aviva