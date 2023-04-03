Brokerbility teams up with Broker Insights on bespoke service for members

Brokerbility has signed up with data provider Broker Insights to deliver a bespoke platform for members, Insurance Age can reveal.

Through the service, there will be “improved dialogue and exchange of information between Brokerbility partners and network members”, Brokerbility managing director John Dunn told Insurance Age.

According to Brokerbility, the version of Broker Insights’ market management solution will enable members to trade with key insurer partners using real-time data to target renewal activity and collaborate with underwriters. Members will be able to make more informed decisions, better analyse market-wide