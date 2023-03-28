AssuredPartners continues south-west push with broker buy

AssuredPartners bought South West Brokers, which trades under the name of Westinsure Plymouth.

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, will add a further £5m of gross written premium across commercial and personal lines to the consolidator.

The new owners confirmed Westinsure founder Brian Jones will continue to lead the team with all staff staying in their roles.

US-headquartered AssuredPartners previously expanded in the south-west by buying PSP Group last year in a deal first announced in late 2021.

The PSP acquisition brought £22m of GWP and 80 staff into AssuredPartners along