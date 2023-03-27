Insurance Age

RSA posts £65m profit for 2022

RSA has reported a pre-tax profit of £65m for 2022 swinging back from a loss in 2021.

In 2021 the insurer posted a £228m deficit from continuing operations.

The figures then were complicated by the restructure after the takeover by Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg in June 2021. Intact took ownership of the UK and international business.

RSA now consists of the UK, Ireland and Continental Europe with operations in the Middle East having been sold on 7 July 2022.

In the latest update the provider detailed that net written premiums from ongoing business fell year-on-year to

