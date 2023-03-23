Insurance Age

Insurers respond to broker meeting challenge and criticism

shutterstock-178709681-team-meeting
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

To coincide with today’s third anniversary of the UK’s first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Insurance Age polled providers to find out how they have sought to re-engage face to face with brokers.

As revealed yesterday, the broking community has acknowledged that insurer interaction has improved since the turn of 2023.

However, market experts suggested there were still not enough meetings with business development managers, particularly face-to-face meetings and in brokers’ offices, while those that do happen in person tend to be overly focused on c-suite contacts.

Sue Coffey, personal lines director at Covéa

“One of the things we missed hugely during the Covid-19 pandemic was the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

Hagerty launches private client service

Hagerty, a car insurance provider, has launched its private client service, which can be sold through brokers who have customers with a vehicle, or vehicles, worth £250,000 or more.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: