Insurers respond to broker meeting challenge and criticism

To coincide with today’s third anniversary of the UK’s first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Insurance Age polled providers to find out how they have sought to re-engage face to face with brokers.

As revealed yesterday, the broking community has acknowledged that insurer interaction has improved since the turn of 2023.

However, market experts suggested there were still not enough meetings with business development managers, particularly face-to-face meetings and in brokers’ offices, while those that do happen in person tend to be overly focused on c-suite contacts.

Sue Coffey, personal lines director at Covéa

“One of the things we missed hugely during the Covid-19 pandemic was the