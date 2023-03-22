Brokers call for more face-to-face interaction as insurer service improves

Three years on from the UK’s first pandemic lockdown, brokers welcomed the uptick in insurer engagement, but urged providers to do more below C-suite level.

The UK government gave the “stay at home” order on 23 March 2020; the measures came into legal force three days later.

Three years later, the market sentiment is that insurers finally upped their game to return to pre-pandemic levels, but still have far to go on service and in-person access.

One broker, who preferred not to be named, told Insurance Age that “virtually everyone is back on track”, but the crossover point after the dip in delivery was only this year.

“The service during Covid