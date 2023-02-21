Survey reveals pay concerns and potential further job-market churn

A survey by recruitment consultants Reed has revealed that a fifth of employees in insurance and financial services are actively seeking new job opportunities, and more than a third are considering looking for a new job.

Even though nearly half (42%) of those surveyed are not looking for new jobs, 58% of participants could be potential leavers.

58%

A big driver, according to the survey, for professionals wanting to change jobs is financial reasons as the cost-of-living hits.

The top reason for those wanting to move was insufficient pay. Secondly, the push for ‘purpose’ remains strong post-Covid-19 pandemic, with 17% stating that they