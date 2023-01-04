Brokerbility strikes first schemes deal with Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical has become the new insurance partner for Brokerbility’s bricks and mortar scheme, taking over from Aviva.

Insurance Age understands Aviva had backed the scheme for several years.

The tie-up with Ecclesiastical marks Brokerbility’s first scheme partnership with the Gloucester-based insurer.

It came into force on 1 December 2022 ahead of the January 2023 renewals starting. Ecclesiastical detailed that existing agreements will automatically move to the new scheme using the same policy number.

According to the insurer, it achieved the scheme transfer in less than eight weeks which it said provided