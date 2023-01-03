Ataraxia and MVP rebrand as The Broker Investment Group

Peter Cullum-backed Ataraxia and Minority Venture Partners are rebranding to The Broker Investment Group, Insurance Age can reveal.

CEO Dave Clapp confirmed the switch as he forecast landing at least 10 more deals in 2023.

“The Broker Investment Group tells everybody exactly what we do,” he told Insurance Age.

“It is really simple and clear to people.”

Ataraxia, which means a state of serene calmness, took minority stakes in brokers with £2m-£5m of gross written premium while MVP targeted firms with GWP of £10m or more. For those inbetween the route depended on the profile of the business.

“We are in a position now where