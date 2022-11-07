FCA ramps up intervention on rogue financial promotions

The Financial Conduct Authority has revealed that it intervened to amend or withdraw 4,151 financial promotions between July and September.

The figure in the latest edition of its financial promotions quarterly data was the highest since it started publishing the series at the start of 2021.

While the vast bulk of advert amends and withdrawals (95%) were in the retail lending, investments and banking sectors the FCA also highlighted that it had seen several cases involving unauthorised firms and individuals seeking to take advantage of the rising cost of living.

During the period, the FCA issued 303 warnings about unauthorised