Marsh reports easing of UK commercial pricing rises

Commercial insurance pricing in the UK rose by 7% in the third quarter, according to research by Marsh.

This was down on the 11% annual rise posted in the second quarter and far below the 20% leap recorded by the Global Insurance Market Index in Q1.

However, prices in Q3 were still rising faster in the UK than globally, the worldwide figure was a 6% uptick.

According to the broking giant, cyber pricing in the UK eased in the three months. The year-on-year rise of 66% was far below the peak 102% hike posted in Q1.

Marsh though warned: “We are cautious regarding the improvement in cyber insurance