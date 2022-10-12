Insurance set for boom in machine learning, Bank of England survey finds
Insurance is growing its adoption of machine learning applications faster than any other financial sector, a Bank of England survey has found.
UK financial firms expect the overall median number of machine learning applications to increase by 3.5 times over the next three years.
“The largest expected increase in absolute terms is the insurance sector, followed by banking,” the BoE said, in the survey findings published yesterday.
The median number of applications in insurance will increase 163% in three years, bringing it level with banking on machine learning adoption.
It means insurance is moving twice as fast as investments
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Zurich retail head Dave Martin quits
- Blog: What next for ex-Zurich retail boss Martin?
- Lloyd’s cyber probe ‘advanced’ but online systems remain in shutdown
- Ecclesiastical survey finds stress is still major issue for brokers
- News analysis: Agriculture – how can brokers help the sector face up to risks, old and new?
- Opinion: The world of work has changed – can you?
- RSA survey reveals underinsurance concern among brokers