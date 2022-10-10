Beazley teams up with fintech provider to expand broker schemes

Beazley plans to expand its schemes business with brokers using a fintech platform.

The Lloyd’s insurer has a partnership with fintech firm Certua to provide schemes business to brokers.

Certua connects Beazley with schemes brokers’ websites and then paves the way for its products to be offered.

The first product to go live in the UK with Certua is Beazley’s combined medical malpractice, professional indemnity and public liability product for small companies and individuals providing medical services.

Beazley reduced the time taken to bring specialist products to market from