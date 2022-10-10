News analysis: Agriculture – how can brokers help the sector face up to risks, old and new?

Whether it is inflation, weather, rural criminals or staff shortages, the agricultural market has certainly borne the brunt when it comes to feeling the force of social and climate change. Martin Friel investigates how the insurance sector is helping farmers navigate the pressures they are facing

Farming is as quintessentially British as the Union Jack, pork pies or clotted cream. We have grown up with the jolly farmer on the big red tractor producing all the goods the nation’s tables required.

But this view owes more to children’s programming than reality and that reality is becoming ever-more complicated, sophisticated, and risky with the country’s farmers coming under pressure from a range of issues, some macro and others particular to farming.

“The agricultural sector is navigating