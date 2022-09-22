Government writes to Biba slamming “amoral” flats insurance commission and demanding change
Government minister Simon Clarke has written to Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, demanding immediate changes to unfair commissions and a plan to reform market culture and practice after the regulator’s report into multi-occupancy buildings insurance.
The Financial Conduct Authority delivered its recommendations and potential remedies to reform the flats insurance market yesterday (21 September).
On the same day Clarke, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, took aim at broker commission in the letter to White.
Clarke noted that the report had “brought to light disturbing evidence on remuneration practices”.
He cited that broker commissions accounted for 30% of the premium and the average absolute value of commissions
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- UK Broker Awards 2022: Meet the winners
- FCA sets out pooling and lower commission in flats insurance review
- FCA recommends Biba works on risk pool “to limit commission costs” in flats insurance report
- Somerset Bridge reports £49m loss after Arch Re takeover
- Aviva launches standalone cover for electric vehicle charging points
- Survey: How can brokers grow business in challenging times?
- People Moves: 12-16 September 2022