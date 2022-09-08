Biba sets out top three broking wish list for new PM
Truss defeated former chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday in the race to be leader of the Conservative Party garnering 81,326 votes from members compared to 60,399. She became PM the following day.
White put “a more proportionate regulatory regime” in first place pointing out that Truss said at one of the leadership hustings that she was contemplating re-merging the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.
“If they were to do that it would give them a real chance to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- News analysis: HNW - will Aviva’s play for market dominance pay off?
- Opinion: New regulation for software houses will have unintended consequences
- The Insurance Museum opens with fire insurance exhibition
- Howden claims "world-first" with voluntary carbon credit insurance launch
- Markel launches media and entertainment product
- Former RSA chief Scott Egan appointed CEO at SiriusPoint
- PIB set for more UK deals