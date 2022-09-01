Start-up Broadway triples GWP
Altrincham-based Broadway was launched in the early months of the pandemic to focus on high net worth business.
According to the firm, the value of corporate and private assets for which it arranges cover doubled to more than £1.25bn during only its second year in business.
The broker added that almost half of its clients are companies involved in a diverse range of sectors with a “significant” number turning over in excess of £250m.
“The last year has seen us continue to make progress in all
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Zego partners with QBE
- GRP posts £201m turnover ahead of Brown & Brown sale
- Worries remain on subsidence but claims volume still uncertain
- Romero on track to double its business
- Ecclesiastical adds to HNW offering
- Companies House says sorry and deletes Gallagher strike-off notice
- Stubben Edge Group acquires Bonhill Group’s Business Solutions & Governance Division