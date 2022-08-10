Policy Expert targets doubling within five years, says CEO Steve Hardy

Its next set of annual results are expected in the third quarter, however the most recent numbers for the year to 31 March 2021 showed 19% growth in household to 740,000 and an 18% uplift in motor to 113,000 customers.

The insurtech leader revealed that home now totals 850,000 with 150,000 customers buying motor policies through the business.

“Home gives us a 3% market share roughly,” Hardy calculated.

“Over the next five years we are looking to double in size. A 5%-6% market share is