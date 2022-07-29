Refinancing gives Seventeen the ammunition for deals, says Paul Anscombe
Anscome told Insurance Age: “We are not going to just turn on the tap and buy everything that is moving. We have had a consistent acquisition strategy for many years. This gives us the ammunition to step that up if the right opportunity comes along.”
He committed that Seventeen Group, the parent firm of broker James Hallam, would make at least three buys before the end of the year and that “there could be more”.
Two of these in particular will take the group “significantly forward, by gross
