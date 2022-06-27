MGA Fusion Specialty expands in UK
The MGA, established in 2018 and with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, London and Chicago, revealed it will start with its M&A insurance online product along with its warranties & indemnities and broader M&A insurance offering which are designed specifically for lower mid-market M&A transactions.
The firm added that Fusion Specialty UK will soon announce its trading entry into the lower mid-market W&I, contingent risks and excess tax liability markets, followed by SME
